Pashinyan: Judiciary enjoys lowest level of confidence in our society

Comprehensive reforms are the most correct words to describe the spirit of today’s Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his speech at the Columbia University.
“We have achieved progress in many areas. Today Armenia is truly democratic country with established freedom of press and assembly. The chapter of electoral fraud and systemic corruption is closed in our country forever. Yet, the lack of independent judiciary is still a big issue in Armenia. Unfortunately, among the different branches of power, the judiciary enjoys the lowest level of confidence in our society,” he said.
Pashinyan added that now the government is encountering resistance from those who were exercising unrestricted control over judiciary before the revolution.
“They understand that as a result of the successful judiciary reforms they will lose they last strong calls and the hopes of the restoration of the political influence in Armenia. These hopes are nothing but illusions which are being incrementally dismantled at each stage of revolution,” he added.