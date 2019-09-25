News
What does Armenian PM think about compulsory military service for women?
What does Armenian PM think about compulsory military service for women?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Every year the number of women serving in the professional army is increasing in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said when asked whether military service should be compulsory for Armenian women.

“I believe that this process will develop further and the next step will be the real discussion about the women’s obligatory serve in the army,” Pashinyan said at the Columbia University. 

“It is an idea that should be discussed but now I can’t say what would be the outcome of the discussion.  Armenia is a democratic country and we need to solve this problem in the discussions with our society.”
