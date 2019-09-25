Armen Sarkissian: Our dream is to turn Armenia into one of best sites for AI

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Italy on a working visit, paid a visit to the office of Italy’s famous Elettronica Group and met with the company’s President and CEO Enzo Benigni, as reported the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
President Armen Sarkissian stated that Armenia is one of the leading countries in the field of high technologies and that the close cooperation with Armenia will mainly be in the fields of math and artificial intelligence. “Our dream is to turn Armenia into one of the best sites for artificial intelligence,” Sarkissian said.
Greeting the President of Armenia, Elettronica Group’s CEO voiced hope that the friendship and cooperation would continue in the fields of technical culture, new technological ideas and cyber technologies. “I know your country is willing to make investments in research, and research is the future of all countries,” Enzo Benigni said, adding that he has been to Armenia a couple of times and would like to revisit. Addressing President Sarkissian, Benigni said Elettronica Group wants to see what kinds of cooperation programs it can carry out in the future.
President Sarkissian said the Italian company’s representatives need to visit Armenia in order to understand what potential Armenia has. “Armenia’s potential are scientists and the young generation. It is also important to be clearly aware of the importance of the education system. I want Armenia to have relations with the world’s top companies. If we want to create artificial intelligence of the new generation in Armenia, we need to work with the best companies. All this requires time, patience and hard work,” he said.