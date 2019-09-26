US Justice Department intends to launch investigation against Facebook

US Attorney General William Barr instructed the Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation against Facebook, Bloomberg reported referring to sources.
The investigation is currently underway by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). It began after an agreement was concluded with the Justice Ministry in May, under which the FTC began to resolve legal disputes regarding Facebook and Amazon, and the antitrust division of the department was engaged in an investigation into Google Alphabet and Apple.
As one of the agency’s interlocutors noted, to date, the agreement has been revised, as William Barr intends to be responsible for Facebook. According to two sources familiar with this issue, the agreement with the FTC does not apply to the actions of four companies.
According to another source familiar with the situation, officials of the Ministry of Justice consider it their duty to fulfill the order of the antimonopoly department of the department. One of the agency’s sources said that FTC chair Joseph Simons sent a letter to the Justice Department. Another agency source confirmed that the agency received this message.