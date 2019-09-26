Armenia PM: Tensions in relations between our strategic partners put us in very awkward situation

The various tensions in relations between our neighbors and our strategic partners put us in a very awkward situation. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted about this as he addressed the general debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday in New York.
As per Pashinyan, Russia is Armenia’s main strategic partner and ally, Georgia and Iran are its strategic neighbors, and Armenia has a strategic agenda and partnership relations with the United States, the European Union and its member states.
In the PM’s words, it is a major challenge for Armenia not to fall into the trap of disagreement between its partners, as the country is constantly exposed to some of them, or worse, at the risk of being misunderstood by everyone.
Nikol Pashinyan added that Armenia does its best to be a reliable partner and good friend to all, but without damaging its relations with anyone, and we will continue its efforts to make the geopolitical climate of its region more secure.