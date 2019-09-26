Erdogan urges to refrain from accusations of Iran in attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for caution over Iran’s allegations of assault on Saudi oil facilities, Al Jazeera reported.
"Well I don’t think it would be the right thing to blame Iran If we just place the entire burden on Iran, it won’t be the right way to go. Because the evidence available does not necessarily point to that fact," said the president in an interview to Fox News. "We are here today and gone tomorrow. Specifically, we are neighbors with Iran, and I know that sanctions never solved anything," he said.
Washington, Riyadh, as well as UK, Germany and France were accused of attacks on Saudi oil facilities in Iran. Tehran categorically rejects the allegations.