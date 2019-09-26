PM: Share of women in senior management positions in Armenia is comparable to EU average

The share of women in senior management positions is comparable to the EU average, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted as he addressed the general debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday in New York.
According to him, last year's peaceful velvet revolution in Armenia completely transformed women's role in society.
Today we are fully convinced that they can bring change to our country, he noted adding that they promote meaningful participation of women in all areas of lives.
The share of women in business is growing, he noted.
According to him, in the field of IT and high tech Armenia has more women than the world average.
He also noted that today, Armenia has a large share of women in parliament, in senior government positions.