News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Show news feed
Papikyan: Enlargement of communities will continue
Papikyan: Enlargement of communities will continue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

An enlargement of communities will continue, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan said on Thursday.

He suggested enlarging communities instead of calling it a "union."

Papikyan informed that the enlargement will continue. 

“Yes, there is such a purpose. We are simply setting out mechanisms now so that it will not be imperative and compulsory, but conscious,” he noted adding that this issue is now being discussed in one of the Parliament committees. 

He noted that soon there will be public debates, parliamentary hearings.

Referring to the local referendums, he noted: “There will be an opportunity for a referendum”

According to him, today, most small communities depend on government, and the idea of ​​decentralization and equitable development does not come from our reality because our communities are heavily dependent on government subsidies.

He noted that large communities are able to solve their problems.

Accordingly, the Swiss Government will extend its support to the Armenian Government to provide public services in a more efficient, transparent and democratic manner.

The program will enable the Armenian government to decentralize public services from the center to the provinces, providing the necessary infrastructure to deliver those services.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar falls in Armenia
The euro exchange rate went down, too, in the country…
 Asian Development Bank: Armenia annual GDP growth forecast moderates
The Asian Development Outlook 2019 Update forecast has been published…
 Armenia PM: Our economic growth this year will be about 7%
But a task is set to make it double-digit…
 Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Gustavo Nikoghosyan: Former Armenian authorities would also collaborate to combat corruption
According to him, the fact that the Armenian government is...
 Armenia Deputy PM receives Chinese delegation
The Deputy Prime Minister presented all the opportunities that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos