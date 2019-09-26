News
Berlin urges Washington and Tehran to start dialogue without preconditions
Berlin urges Washington and Tehran to start dialogue without preconditions
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The only way to ease tensions between Iran and the US is through dialogue, which should begin without preconditions, said German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, speaking at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The only way to detente is through negotiations between the US and Iran, TASS reported referring to the FM.

This, however, is only possible if [Iran and the USA] do not set any unrealistic preconditions for such a dialogue, the FM noted. 

We want to continue to adhere to the nuclear deal with Iran and the goal according to which Iran would not have nuclear weapons, he said. 

According to Maas, the Iranian deal creates security and is the basis for further negotiations with Iran. The Minister stressed that he expects Tehran to comply with the obligations under the agreement.

Earlier during a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the main condition for Tehran to begin talks with Washington is the lifting of sanctions and a return to the nuclear deal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
