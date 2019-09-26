Armenia, China to extradite wanted persons to each other

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the government approved Armenia’s draft law on ratification of the agreement between Armenia and China on the extradition of wanted persons to one another.
The reasoning of this decision states, in particular, that in order to make the fight against crime more effective, these two countries enter into agreements that regulate the legal mechanisms for the extradition of wanted persons between the two parties.
Accordingly, the parties to this agreement undertake to extradite to the other party any person found in their territory and wanted by the other party, in order to launch criminal proceedings, or to execute the sentence that was imposed, against that person.