Armenia FM meets his Cyprus and Greece’s counterparts

Within the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a trilateral meeting was held Wednesday between Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendiias, Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.
The Foreign Ministers noted that this trilateral meeting is another good opportunity to discuss a wide range of agenda issues and outline the further framework of the Cyprus-Armenia-Greece trilateral partnership. The parties reaffirmed their mutual readiness to achieve the common goals and initiatives of the three peoples interwoven by historically strong ties through dialogue and cooperation. In this context, the Ministers outlined practical steps to implement experience exchange programs and identify new areas of cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest.
In this regard, the parties attached importance to the Cyprus-Armenia-Greece summit scheduled for Yerevan next year and outlined the preparatory work for the latter.
The Foreign Ministers of the three countries discussed topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
Referring to the Armenian-EU relations, the Cypriot and Greek Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their countries' support for Armenia to strengthen its relations with the EU, both within the Armenia-EU deal and the Eastern Partnership. In this connection, Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that the launch of a dialogue on visa liberalization for EU member states is a top priority for Armenia as tool in promoting contacts and contacts between people.