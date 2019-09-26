Exports from Armenia to Singapore to be exempt from customs duties

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the government of Armenia endorsed the proposal to sign a framework agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member countries, as one party, and Singapore, as the other party.
Also, the executive branch of power in Armenia endorsed the proposal to sign a free-trade agreement between the EAEU and its member countries, as one party, and Singapore, as the other party; as well as a service, trade and investment agreement between Armenia and Singapore.
Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan stressed that under these agreements, exports from Armenia to Singapore will be completely exempt from customs duties.