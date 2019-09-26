News
Thursday
September 26
News
Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening to kill official
Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening to kill official
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A while ago, police officers apprehended resident of Etchmiadzin Rafael Mkhitaryan, who is suspected of threatening to murder Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan.

The citizen was participating in the protest taking place in front of the government building and was demanding that the government solve the problem with irrigation water. He and other protesters were also demanding a meeting with Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
