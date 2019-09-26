Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening to kill official

A while ago, police officers apprehended resident of Etchmiadzin Rafael Mkhitaryan, who is suspected of threatening to murder Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan.
The citizen was participating in the protest taking place in front of the government building and was demanding that the government solve the problem with irrigation water. He and other protesters were also demanding a meeting with Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan.