Iranian FM: Rouhani’s refusal to negotiate with Trump is a rational step

The refusal of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on talks with US leader Donald Trump is a rational step, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

According to him, this decision was made, despite the numerous efforts of other parties, but Rouhani, taking a reasonable and qualified approach, decided not to meet with his American counterpart, Mehr reported.

He noted that the ruling circles of Iran are unanimous in the fact that now, when it is under maximum pressure and is facing economic terrorism, which violates the rights of more than 83 million Iranians, not only negotiations, but also a simple meeting with US terrorist leaders is impossible. He noted that the decision was made from a position of authority.

According to the official representative of the Foreign Ministry, Iran has always demonstrated its readiness for interaction and dialogue with others and has proved that it contributes to peace and stability in the region and on the planet.