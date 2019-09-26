News
Catholicos of All Armenians attends opening of events dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas
Catholicos of All Armenians attends opening of events dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Today marks the birthday of Komitas Vardapet, and it also marked the launch of the series of events dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas Vardapet at Komitas Museum-Institute. On this occasion, the Catholicos of All Armenians paid a visit to Komitas Museum where the bell of the Museum was rung, heralding the launch of the anniversarial events.

Among the attendees were Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan, national benefactor Gabriel Jemberjian, as well as cultural figures and other intellectuals. After a tour of the galleries of the Museum, the attendees were greeted by Director of Komitas Museum-Institute Nikolay Kostandyan, after which the silver commemorative medal issued on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Komitas was officially presented.

The event featured performances of Komitas’s songs by People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia, pianist Svetlana Navasardyan, Geghard Armenian Choir and the choir of the Eurnekian School of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, after which the Catholicos of All Armenians visited the tomb of Komitas Vardapet with the accompaniment of clergymen and guests and performed a Requiem Service. After a prayer for the soul of Komitas Vardapet to rest in peace, the Catholicos of All Armenians addressed the attendees on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Komitas Vardapet.
Հայերեն
