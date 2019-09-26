Yerevan State University hosts official reception for foreign guests

Acting Rector of Yerevan State University Gegham Gevorgyan today hosted an official reception for foreign guests according to delegations.
This year, 84 guests from 21 countries (Belarus, Brazil, Canada, Germany, the Czech Republic, Georgia, the US and other countries) are participating in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yerevan State University.
The guests were greeted by acting Rector of Yerevan State University Gegham Gevorgyan, after which they visited YSU History Museum named after L. Gharibjanyan.
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Professor Christian Tithe of Martin Luther University of Halle stated that it is a great honor for him to attend the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yerevan State University and that the two universities are planning on strengthening their cooperation through the engagement of more students in different programs.
Professor of the University of São Paulo Vahan Hakobyan attached importance to the role that a university has in educating generations and added that the University of São Paulo envisages expanding its cooperation with Yerevan State University through the implementation of exchange programs.
Today the YSU Scientific Council will hold a solemn session during which a declaration on academic freedom will be adopted and an award ceremony will be held.