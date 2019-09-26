News
Acting NSS head: The goal of military drills has been achieved
Acting NSS head: The goal of military drills has been achieved
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The goal of the Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 drills is achieved, said the acting Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan, summing up the results of the exercise.

According to him, the exercise demonstrated a high degree of training of all units.

The joint anti-terrorist exercise of the competent authorities of the CIS member states The drill was carried out in three stages. Divisions from the Armed Forces, Police, National Security Service border troops, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations participated in the last phase of these exercises which had begun on September 9, and were being held in the seven CIS member countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
