Armenia PM delivers speech at UN session, Jacques Chirac passes away, 26.09.2019 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 26.09.2019:

· The Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, delivered a speech at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, on Wednesday in New York.

The PM noted that they have a steadfast determination to push forward democracy and reform in Armenia.

According to PM, they are proud that they already have some results, as the country’s economy is growing steadily and rapidly, however, he added we still have to transform our economy to a technologically advanced and environmentally friendly industry.

Nagorno-Karabakh also must receive international financial and technical support to strengthen human rights, overcome poverty, improve education, respond to climate change, and build an inclusive society, he said adding that peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is of key importance for the stability and security of the region.

However, as per Pashinyan, the highest authorities of Azerbaijan remained in their position, seeking a solution to the Karabakh problem that would be acceptable only to the people of Azerbaijan.

The PM also said that Turkey remains a serious security threat to the Armenian people.

Two of Armenia’s four borders, including the border with Turkey, have been closed for nearly three decades, PM said.

· Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has earlier posted a photo with the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The PM, who is in New York on a working visit, also met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The PM noted that Armenia attaches importance to the partnership with NATO, especially in the framework of peacekeeping missions and is interested in deepening it.

Jens Stoltenberg, in his turn, noted that Armenia is an important partner for NATO, and the bilateral Individual Partnership Program is a good basis for further strengthening this partnership.

· Two Armenians have been arrested as suspects as police in the Fatih district of Istanbul have stormed a house of suspects as part of an operation against counterfeiters.

According to Turkish Haberler, police raided a house, where a large number of counterfeit vodkas, labels, and trays were found.

· A charge has been brought against the ex-police chief of Armenia Alik Sargsyan regarding the case of the events of March 1, 2008, when the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in Yerevan, leaving ten people dead.

A signature to not leave the country has been selected as a preventive measure.

Alik Sargsyan said in an interview with NEWS.am that he doesn’t accept the charge brought against him.

· The former president of France, Jacques Chirac, died aged 86, AFP tweeted.

Jacques Chirac was born on November 29, 1932, in Paris. He served as president of France from 1995 to 2007.

In 2006 Chirac paid a state visit to Armenia to attend the opening ceremony of the French Square in Yerevan.