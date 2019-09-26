News
Khamenei: Iran should no longer trust Europeans
Khamenei: Iran should no longer trust Europeans
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran should no longer trust the Europeans, since they have not fulfilled any of their 11 obligations for the 2015 nuclear deal after the US withdrawal, said Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to him, Iranian officials who participated in the talks say that Europeans have not fulfilled any of their obligations, Press TV reported

“This is the strongest reason why we should not trust them in any field,” he said. “Contrary to their promises, the Europeans remained committed to the American sanctions [against Iran] in practice and took no action” to honor their obligations under the deal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
