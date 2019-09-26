Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital

A newborn has died Tuesday in Yerevan.

The baby of a 33-year-old resident of Kotayk Province, a mother of two children, died at the maternity ward of a hospital in the capital city of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

The newborn was a boy, and his relatives said it was unclear to them why he died.

“We want an objective investigation to be conducted by both the doctors and law enforcement to find out the truth,” they said, in particular. “We want the guilty to be held accountable.”

The woman’s husband said that his wife had been under full medical supervision over the course of the nine months. He blamed the midwife for this incident, saying that she was apathetic.