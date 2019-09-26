News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital
Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A newborn has died Tuesday in Yerevan.

The baby of a 33-year-old resident of Kotayk Province, a mother of two children, died at the maternity ward of a hospital in the capital city of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

The newborn was a boy, and his relatives said it was unclear to them why he died.

“We want an objective investigation to be conducted by both the doctors and law enforcement to find out the truth,” they said, in particular. “We want the guilty to be held accountable.”

The woman’s husband said that his wife had been under full medical supervision over the course of the nine months. He blamed the midwife for this incident, saying that she was apathetic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening to kill official
The citizen was participating in the protest taking place in...
 Armenians arrested for producing fake vodka in Istanbul
Two Armenians have been arrested as suspects…
 Minister on Vayots Dzor incident and resignation of governor: Life of our officer is very important
“Now the life of our officer is very important…
 Armenia Justice Minister: No precondition for repetition of riots
I call on everyone to follow the penitentiary law...
 Armenia attorney general: Ex-Police chief’s death will be of key importance on selection of certain theories
In connection with the criminal case into the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service on ex-Police chief’s death: No grounds at present to assert it was murder
The SIS deputy chief recalled that the respective criminal case has been launched under the article on causing suicide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos