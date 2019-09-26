Armenia truck drivers forced to pay huge fines at Upper Lars

Most of the trucks that arrived in Upper Lars from Armenia ten days ago are still not allowed to cross the Russian-Georgian border.

Rafik Hayrapetyan, director of a cargo company whose trucks are still at the Upper Lars checkpoint, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that very few trucks have crossed the border these days after undergoing cargo inspection.

Accordingly, primarily the trucks that were loaded with up to 15 tons of cargo have crossed the border.

“If at first they were arguing that, supposedly, our vehicles are overloaded and were offering to set a fine that we could pay within eight days, now they are forcing [us] to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles on the spot,” he said. “Our trucks are loaded with 10- to 23-ton weight. Only in the case of over 24 [tons] it’s considered overloaded. Our drivers have stayed at the border for more than a week, and the queues have not reduced.”

Hayrapetyan noted that they have yet again informed the relevant ministries and the government about this matter, but they have received no response.

As reported earlier, over a thousand trucks from Armenia were stuck at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border. The truck drivers who called Armenian News-NEWS.am said the Russian side was creating artificial obstacles for them by imposing fines of up to 100,000 rubles.

Later, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia explained that the problem was mainly due to the axial load’s inconsistency with the respective prescribed norms, but assured that the queues at the Upper Lars checkpoint were gradually reducing.