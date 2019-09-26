Parliamentary committee gives positive conclusion to bill on raising minimum salaries

During the discussion of the draft law on amendments to the law on minimum salaries, the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Health and Social Affairs on Thursday gave a positive conclusion to the Government’s proposal to increase the minimum wage to AMD 68 thousand instead of 63 thousand.
During the meeting, Chair of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Economic Affairs, My Step ruling bloc MP Babken Tunyan suggested to gradually raise of the minimum salary, starting from AMD 63 thousand and gradually bringing this figure to AMD 68 thousand. However, representatives of the government and a number of parliamentarians did not agree with his position, believing that the Cabinet’s proposal was more justified.