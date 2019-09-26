Armenia Security Council Secretary on Constitution, PM being Commander-in-Chief

Armenia is de facto in a war, and, to a certain extent, the Constitution answers the question of whether Nikol Pashinyan is the Commander-in-Chief or not. This is what Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told journalists today, responding to the discussions on Nikol Pashinyan naming himself Commander-in-Chief.
“You know that based on the constitutional reforms, the Constitution states that there is a Commander-in-Chief only during war, but is Armenia in a war now? Armenia is de facto in a war. I understand that the Constitution is very important, but there are some problems with what is stated in the Constitution.”
The Secretary of the Security Council stressed that even if Armenia is de facto in a war, the Constitution gives the answer to the question about the Commander-in-Chief.
By the Constitution that was in force before 2015, the President was the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, but according to the existing Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the Prime Minister shall be the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces only during war.