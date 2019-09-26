News
Karabakh's Conservative Party meets with ARF-D Artsakh Central Committee leaders
Karabakh's Conservative Party meets with ARF-D Artsakh Central Committee leaders
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Members of the Conservative Party of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) had a meeting with the leadership of the Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party’s Artsakh Chapter.

The parties discussed various issues related to Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policies and nation-building and particularly focused on the formation of a common national agenda and the nomination of an agreed candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. The Conservative Party’s vision for the future president is the following: the president must be a patriotic, impeccable, experienced and educated person who enjoys the people’s trust and has proved that he or she can meet these criteria. As a popular and independent political party, the Conservative Party of Artsakh will continue its dialogue with healthy political forces over various issues related to life in the republic, staying true to its principles and the provisions stated in its program.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
