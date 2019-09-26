News
Thursday
September 26
Russia to allocate $20 million to Armenia
Russia to allocate $20 million to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Russian government will soon adopt a decision on gratuitously allocating nearly $20,000,000 to Armenia for the implementation of humanitarian programs, as reported the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia.

The embassy’s Facebook page reports the following: “Russia will allocate up to $18,000,000 for the creation of a sustainable school food system through the United Nations World Food Programme. Between 2016 and 2019, more than $20,000,000 has been allocated through this initiative.

About $2,800,000 will be granted to the United Nations Development Programme for support to inclusive economic development in Armenia’s borderline regions of Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
