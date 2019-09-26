Russia to allocate $20 million to Armenia

The Russian government will soon adopt a decision on gratuitously allocating nearly $20,000,000 to Armenia for the implementation of humanitarian programs, as reported the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia.
The embassy’s Facebook page reports the following: “Russia will allocate up to $18,000,000 for the creation of a sustainable school food system through the United Nations World Food Programme. Between 2016 and 2019, more than $20,000,000 has been allocated through this initiative.
About $2,800,000 will be granted to the United Nations Development Programme for support to inclusive economic development in Armenia’s borderline regions of Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor.”