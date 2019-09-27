New weapons being designed for Armenia army

Self-operating combat modules may one day replace real soldiers.
A company’s respective designs, including a self-operating combat module—a machine gun, were introduced within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) “Ararat-Anti-terror 2019” joint antiterrorism military exercises that were conducted in Armenia.
“It’s a fully self-operating combat module which itself seeks out targets, finds and transfers [them] to the operator from long distance,” Arman Khachatryan, the co-founder of this company, told reporters. “The decision is made by the operator.”
As per Khachatryan, their second such machine gun option rises from below the ground.
“It’s designed to be installed next to the trench,” he noted. “The cover opens, rises 40 centimeters, plays the role of an automatic soldier; this option is suitable when the target is already known.”
According to Arman Khachatryan, the third option is another machine gun which is still under development, and yet another development—upgrading of a zenith machine-gun device—is being designed for air defense forces.