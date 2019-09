Armenia MOD visits military training camp

Newspaper: Ex-director of Armenia National Security Service: Person who discloses state secret is traitor of nation

PM: We returned to Armenia and heard the wonderful news

David Silva won't be leaving Manchester City

Former Armenian MP's son apprehended

Armenia PM delivers speech at UN session, Jacques Chirac passes away, 26.09.2019 digest

Parliament speaker: YSU has been a forge of public-political thought for 100 years

Armenia Constitutional Court confirms Vahe Grigoryan's poor attendance since assumption of position

Armenia's former Prosecutor General on charge filed against him

Delegation of Uzbekistan's national and trade banks visits Armenia Central Bank

ECHR's conclusion regarding execution of court decision by Armenia in case of soldier who died in Karabakh

Lydian Armenia sues Armenian MP, demands AMD 1,000,000

Iranian FM: Rouhani’s refusal to negotiate with Trump is a rational step

Marc Jacobs retouches his hand to show his manicure

His Holiness Karekin II receives leader of Armenian Diocese of Egypt

WCIT 2019 organizers introduce next speakers

Armenia truck drivers forced to pay huge fines at Upper Lars

Karabakh's Conservative Party meets with ARF-D Artsakh Central Committee leaders

Artur Vanetsyan shares new photo

Earthquake hits Istanbul

Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital

Russia to allocate $20 million to Armenia

Armenian PM meets with Indian counterpart

Armenia Security Council Secretary on Constitution, PM being Commander-in-Chief

Khamenei: Iran should no longer trust Europeans

Iridium kills cancer cells, study says

Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening to kill official

Acting NSS head: The goal of military drills has been achieved

Armenia’s Martirosyan becomes 2-time world champion, record holder (PHOTOS)

Rouhani: Iran is ready to seek immediate ratification of Additional Protocol to Iranian deal

Parliamentary committee gives positive conclusion to bill on raising minimum salaries

Yerevan State University hosts official reception for foreign guests

Armenia FM meets with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs

World Weightlifting Championships: Armenia’s Martirosyan breaks world record

Border Troops Commander: Protecting the borders of Armenia - protecting the borders of the entire CIS

Armenian General: Adversary provocations and our retaliatory actions are more common for us

Armenia FM delivers remarks at UN Security Council meeting

CIS antiterrorism military exercises’ final phase concludes in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians attends opening of events dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas

Caesarean section negatively affects intestinal microflora of child

Armenia Security Council secretary on National Security Service chief’s dismissal reasons: What PM said is true

Erdogan urges to refrain from accusations of Iran in attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Armenians arrested for producing fake vodka in Istanbul

Queen Elizabeth II's last unmarried granddaughter Princess Beatrice is engaged!

Israeli President instructs Netanyahu to form coalition

Armenia FM meets his Cyprus and Greece’s counterparts

To complete extension of Armenian Nuclear Power Plant’s operation, it is necessary to extend the loan term

Armen Avetisyan's Golden Palace Hotel in Tsakhkadzor transferred to state

Exports from Armenia to Singapore to be exempt from customs duties

Berlin urges Washington and Tehran to start dialogue without preconditions

French ex-president Jacques Chirac passes away

Massimiliano Allegri ready to lead Tottenham Hotspur

Armenia, China to extradite wanted persons to each other

WCIT 2019 adds Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh to Distinguished Speakers Series

Armenia PM: We have to transform our economy to technologically advanced, environmentally friendly industry

People with gum disease are more likely to experience hypertension

Goal and assist of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Armenia PM: Our economy is growing steadily, quite fast

Pompeo: We want a peaceful resolution with the Islamic Republic of Iran

PM: Share of women in senior management positions in Armenia is comparable to EU average

Minister on Vayots Dzor incident and resignation of governor: Life of our officer is very important

Who is Brad Pitt’s new passion?

Karekin II comments on Prime Minister's statement to 'bring clergy to knees'

Gaël Andonian on recovery from injury and Armenian squad chances

Papikyan: Enlargement of communities will continue

Woman loses her legs and fingertips due to insect bite

Armenian Minister: We can have communities where proportional elections can be held

Frenkie de Jong on PSG or Manchester City move

Delegation led by Lena Nazaryan visits Georgian House of Justice

PM Pashinyan at UN: We have steadfast determination to push forward democracy, reform in Armenia

Artsakh National Assembly receives Australian parliamentarians

US Justice Department intends to launch investigation against Facebook

Nikol Pashinyan, Jens Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership

EU Ambassador to Rustam Badasyan: EU ready to support judicial reforms

Final stage of joint CIS Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 drill being held in Armenia

Armenia PM: Tensions in relations between our strategic partners put us in very awkward situation

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urges parties to Karabakh conflict to minimize talking rhetoric

Armenia Premier at UN: Karabakh should receive international financial, technical assistance

Man catches dangerous fungal infection that killed his dog

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan’s goal is revenge

Messi injured

Kylie Jenner hospitalized

PM Pashinyan at UN: Turkey continues to pose serious security threat to Armenian people

Ex-police chief of Armenia on link between deceased deputy police chief and March 1, 2008 events

Armen Sarkissian: Our dream is to turn Armenia into one of best sites for AI

Armenia PM, wife visit New York's Columbia University

Armenia 3rd President, Karabakh President attend Requiem Service for ex-police chief

Charge brought against ex-Armenian police chief in case of March 1, 2008 events

Chevening Programme Officer: We would like potential leaders from Armenia to apply to Chevening

100-meter-long mural unveiled at US embassy in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Roma defeated 0-2, Mkhitaryan substituted

Armenia PM's wife posts photo from The New York Times editorial office

Armenia Security Council Secretary: We're working hard to ensure welfare of soldiers, officers and generals

Court of Cassation accepts Armenia 2nd President's attorneys' new appeal for proceedings

What does Armenian PM think about compulsory military service for women?

Henri Arslanian and NEWS.am to interview guests of WCIT 2019 forum

US Ambassador: Events taken place in Armenia attest to democratic development

Armenian PM posts photo with Trump

Pashinyan on Amulsar: If we see existential threat for Jermuk, this project would be closed

PM: Diaspora is very important factor for Armenia democratic reforms