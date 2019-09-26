News
Thursday
September 26
News
Thursday
September 26
Delegation of Uzbekistan's national and trade banks visits Armenia Central Bank
Delegation of Uzbekistan's national and trade banks visits Armenia Central Bank
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

From September 24 to 27, the delegation of representatives of the national bank and trade banks of Uzbekistan led by Vice-Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Botir Zakhidov visited the Central Bank of Armenia to explore Armenia’s experience in the financial system, the retail trade of trade banks, effective organizing of corporate management and experience in risk management, as reported the Public Relations Service of the Central Bank.

The delegation had meetings at Ameria Bank, VTB-Armenia Bank, ID Bank and Ararat Bank, as well as at the offices of the ArCa and ACRA organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
