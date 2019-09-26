News
WCIT 2019 organizers introduce next speakers
WCIT 2019 organizers introduce next speakers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

WCIT 2019 organizers are introducing next speakers of the forum that will take place in Yerevan from October 6 to 9.

Stephen Hsu, Senior VP of Research and Innovation at Michigan State University, Michelle de Bella, VP of Finance Strategy at Lyft and Gilbert Verdian, Founder & CEO, Quant Network, will spek during the forum.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). 
