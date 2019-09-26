Parliament speaker: YSU has been a forge of public-political thought for 100 years

Within the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of YSU foundation, Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the solemn sitting of YSU Academic Council, parliament’s press service reported.
According to Mirzoyan, the history of human development is first and foremost a history of education systems, because education is the most important precondition for any progress and development.
He noted that in 1919 the Council of Ministers decided to establish a State University.
“And that, in my opinion, was one of the most turning and important pages in the history of the First Republic. And over the past hundred years, the university has not only been the country's scientific and educational center, but it can also be said to be a forge of public, political thought, and an important center,” he added. “And at this moment, I would like to express my deep gratitude to all the lecturers who have vigorously fulfilled their great, honorable mission of educating their generations over the past hundred years.