US widens sanctions against Russia

The US government has included five ships, one company and three physical persons in its “black list” for supplying fuel to Russian armed forces in Syria. This is what the press service of the US Department of Finance declared on Thursday, as reported TASS.
In particular, sanctions have been applied against Maritime Assistance which, based on evidence, is “a phony company” established by Sovfrakht, as well as the company’s employees Ivan Okorokov, Karen Stepanyan and Ilya Loginov. The ships included in the “black list” are the Yaz, Sig, Sudak, Pasat and OT-2077 ships.