Russian FM meets with Georgian counterpart in New York

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov met with his Georgian counterpart Davit Zalkaliani on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, as stated in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports TASS.
“Current issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed and opinions on regional security were exchanged during the conversation,” the press release reads.
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the meeting was organized with the support of Switzerland, which represents Russia’s interests in Georgia and Georgia’s interests in Russia due to the absence of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tbilisi.