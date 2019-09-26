News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Former Armenian MP's son apprehended
Former Armenian MP's son apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Ashot Saroyan, son of former deputy of the National Assembly, General Seyran Saroyan, was apprehended and taken to the Vagharshapat police station yesterday.

The police confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ashot Saroyan is suspected of hitting one of the residents of Etchmiadzin.

According to preliminary information, Saroyan got into a dispute with the physical education teacher of one of the schools of Etchmiadzin for offending his younger brother and hit the teacher. A report is being prepared.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos