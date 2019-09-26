Former Armenian MP's son apprehended

Ashot Saroyan, son of former deputy of the National Assembly, General Seyran Saroyan, was apprehended and taken to the Vagharshapat police station yesterday.
The police confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Ashot Saroyan is suspected of hitting one of the residents of Etchmiadzin.
According to preliminary information, Saroyan got into a dispute with the physical education teacher of one of the schools of Etchmiadzin for offending his younger brother and hit the teacher. A report is being prepared.