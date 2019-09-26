Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence on death of Jacques Chirac

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a telegram of condolence to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the death of ex-President Jacques Chirac, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The telegram particularly reads as follows: “It is with great sadness and pain that I learned abou the death of former President of France Jacques Chirac.

France lost a great state figure. By dedicating his entire life to France and embodying the grandeur of France, he increased the reputation of France before the international community even more, providing unconditional service to his homeland and taking steps to protect the rights and sovereignty of other peoples at the same time.

The Armenian people will never forget the sincere friendship of President Chirac, his crucial contributions to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by law and his involvement in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a mediator. The Armenian people is also grateful to Chirac for his efforts for preservation of the Armenian cultural heritage, including his personal attention towards the cultural monuments in the historic Armenian capital of Ani.

President Chirac was truly one of the symbols of the awakening of the interstate relations between France and Armenia. We remember with great warmth his state visit to Armenia, the opening of France Square in Yerevan and the unprecedented conduct of the Year of Armenia in France.

I would like to express my deep condolences to the friendly people of France, the French government and the family and friends of Chirac. The Armenian people also mourns the death of the prominent state figure and the great individual.”