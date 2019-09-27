News
Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan attends unofficial meeting of BSEC Council of FMs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday attended the unofficial meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that this event was initiated and hosted by the Greek chairmanship at BSEC.

Cooperation within this organization was discussed at the meeting.

Also, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s outlook on regional cooperation along the lines of BSEC, and placed special emphasis on enhancing the productivity of this organization.

In this context, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed the importance of making joint efforts toward the implementation of the priorities in the region, and which are set by the BSEC Charter.
