Armenia FM at UN Headquarters in New York, meets with Croatia colleague

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday met with Gordan Grlić-Radman, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that FM Mnatsakanyan stressed that Armenia values friendly relations with Croatia.
Also, the two ministers reaffirmed their mutual readiness to further deepen and enrich—through joint efforts— the bilateral agenda of Armenia-Croatia cooperation.
Furthermore, the interlocutors touched upon the Armenia-European Union partnership. In this context, the Armenian FM attached special importance to the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and highlighted that this document is also an important tool for promoting the reforms which the Armenian government is implementing.