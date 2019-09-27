Pyongyang says breakthrough in US talks depends on Trump's wisdom and courage

The breakthrough in US-North Korean talks depends on a wise choice and bold decision by President Donald Trump, said advisor to the North Korean Foreign Ministry.
He expressed doubt that the next meeting of the leaders of Pyongyang and Washington could lead to a breakthrough given the US position on the need to disarm North Pyongyang at the first stage before receiving major concessions from Washington. He accused the United States of not taking any action to implement the joint statement released after the first Kim and Trump summit in Singapore last year. According to him, North Korea, for its part, has taken sincere efforts to establish mutual trust and to fulfill this statement.
A few days ago, Trump did not rule out the possibility of another meeting with the North Korean leader before the end of this year.