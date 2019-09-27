Newspaper: Only 4 days left for EAEU summit in Yerevan but there are still many uncertainties

YEREVAN. – The next Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit will be held in Yerevan, the capital city of the Republic of Armenia (RA) from September 30 to October 1, and according to preliminary reports, aside from the heads of EAEU member countries, Iran’s president and Singapore’s prime minister will also attend it, Past (Fact) newspaper reported.
“By the way, it is not clarified at the official level yet whether or not a separate meeting will take place between RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and RF [Russian Federation] President Vladimir Putin.
“There are only 4 days left for the summit, but there are still many uncertainties.
“Past newspaper has applied to the RF embassy in Armenia to verify the information being circulated and the timetable of Vladimir Putin’s visit. The embassy responded to our correspondent that, ‘We can’t say anything at this moment.’
“The newspaper also learned from a source close to government circles that a separate meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani also is not planned.
“And to find out the accuracy of this information, as well as to verify the details in connection with the visit of the IRI [Islamic Republic of Iran] President, we have applied to the embassy of that country in Armenia, from where [the embassy] we received the following response: ‘He [Rouhani] will most likely be present [at the summit], but we can’t say anything on part of the meetings yet,’” Past wrote.