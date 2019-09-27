Trump’s whistleblower may work for CIA

An unnamed whistleblower who filed a complaint about a conversation between US and Ukrainian presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy may be an employee of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), TASS reported referring to The New York Times.
According to the publication, the alleged CIA officer was previously transferred to the White House for some time, but subsequently returned to his previous job. Sources in The New York Times claim that the unnamed intelligence officer is well versed in matters of American foreign policy, especially in Europe. According to the publication, the informant, who filed a complaint between the two presidents, demonstrated a deep understanding of Ukrainian politics.
At the same time, the publication emphasizes that lawyers representing the interests of the informant refused to confirm or deny information from the sources of the newspaper.
Any decision to comment on any information that relates to the identity of the informant is extremely doubtful and reckless because it could put that person in danger, the newspaper refers to one of his or her lawyers adding that the informant has the right to anonymity.
In another article, the newspaper reports that representatives of the Trump administration, as well as employees of the Ministry of Justice, were aware of the upcoming complaint.
According to her, an anonymous informant, shortly after Trump’s conversation with Zelenskyy, submitted a draft complaint to the leading lawyer of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). She, in turn, shared the thoughts of an unnamed scout with representatives of the White House and the Department of Justice. After a short while, the whistleblower complaint was forwarded to Inspector General Inspector Michael Atkinson.