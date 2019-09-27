Saudi Arabia to offer tourist visas

Saudi Arabia will offer tourist visas for the first time, opening access to the ultra-conservative kingdom for holidaymakers, AFP reported.
Tourism is one of the central programs of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to prepare the largest Arab economy for the post-oil era.
The opening of Saudi Arabia to foreign tourists is a historic moment for our country, said Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the head of tourism adding that visitors will be surprised at the treasures we have to share - five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, vibrant local culture and breathtaking natural beauty.”
According to Bloomberg News, on Saturday, Saudi Arabia will open applications for online tourist visas for citizens of 49 countries.
According to Khateeb, the kingdom will also weaken the strict dress code for foreign women, which will allow them to do without the abaya, which is still mandatory for Saudi women. However, foreigners will have to wear “modest clothes,” he added, without going into details.
Visas to the kingdom are currently issued to a limited extent by expatriate workers, their dependents and Muslim pilgrims traveling to Mecca and Medina.