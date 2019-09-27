Singapore PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit

At the invitation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a Singaporean government delegation, led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on Saturday will arrive in Armenia on an official visit.
Within the framework of this visit, the PMs of the two countries will meet, and, subsequently, make statements for media representatives summarizing the results of their talks.
The Singaporean premier is scheduled to meet also with President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.
Also, Lee Hsien Loong will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan to pay tribute to the victims of this tragedy.
And on October 1, Singapore’s prime minister will attend the extended meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, during which a signing ceremony is planned for the agreement on the establishment of a free-trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.