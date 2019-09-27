News
French Ambassador: Jacques Chirac was the first French President to pay a state visit to Armenia in 2006
French Ambassador: Jacques Chirac was the first French President to pay a state visit to Armenia in 2006
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote posted on his Facebook and thanked the Armenians who, following Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, offered their condolences on the death of Jacques Chirac

Under the leadership of President Chirac, the law of 2001-70 was adopted on January 29, 2001, according to the sole article France publicly recognizes the Armenian Genocide of 1915, thus making France the first state in the world to recognize the Armenian Genocide by legislative act, the envoy added.

In Armenia it is well remembered that Jacques Chirac was the first President of the French Republic to pay a state visit to Armenia in 2006, he added.

In 2007, the year of “Armenia My friend” was celebrated by France by the initiative of President Chirac, he recalled.

Jacques Chirac, a great connoisseur of ancient languages ​​and civilizations, could not simply remain indifferent to the preservation of Armenian culture, identity and memory, the ambassador added.
