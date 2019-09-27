News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 27
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.02
EUR
520.53
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Armenian FM Minister and OSCE chair-in-office discuss Karabakh conflict settlement
Armenian FM Minister and OSCE chair-in-office discuss Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During the visit to New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the Slovak Foreign Minister, OSCE chair-in-office Miroslav Lajcak, MFA’s press service reported.

Welcoming Slovakia’s successful chairmanship of the OSCE, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan confirmed Armenia’s assistance to the priorities in building a secure future and effective comprehensive diplomacy. The sides highlighted the importance of increasing the effectiveness of the organization, emphasizing the need for joint efforts.

The Armenian FM informed his colleague about the reforms carried out by the government of the country and noted the assistance of the OSCE. At the request of Miroslav Lajcak, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan touched upon the current stage of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, in particular, the meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in New York, which was held through mediation and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Presenting the principled position of Armenia in the process, Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of increasing the role of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urges parties to Karabakh conflict to minimize talking rhetoric
The co-chairs informed both ministers of their activities after a joint meeting in Washington in June…
 Ararat Mirzoyan meets with PA OSCE Chair
Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met with PA OSCE President Gigi Tsereteli…
 Armenia FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in New York
The foreign ministers of Armenia and...
 OSCE monitoring on line of contact between armed forces of Artsakh, Azerbaijan
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Media freedom violations observed in all OSCE member states
Over the past year, media freedom has been pressured in many OSCE countries, if not all…
 OSCE monitoring to be conducted
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos