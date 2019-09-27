Armenian FM Minister and OSCE chair-in-office discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

During the visit to New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with the Slovak Foreign Minister, OSCE chair-in-office Miroslav Lajcak, MFA’s press service reported.
Welcoming Slovakia’s successful chairmanship of the OSCE, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan confirmed Armenia’s assistance to the priorities in building a secure future and effective comprehensive diplomacy. The sides highlighted the importance of increasing the effectiveness of the organization, emphasizing the need for joint efforts.
The Armenian FM informed his colleague about the reforms carried out by the government of the country and noted the assistance of the OSCE. At the request of Miroslav Lajcak, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan touched upon the current stage of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, in particular, the meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in New York, which was held through mediation and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Presenting the principled position of Armenia in the process, Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the importance of increasing the role of Artsakh.