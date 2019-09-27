FM: Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with OSCE Secretariat

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday met with secretary general Thomas Greminger of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in New York.
The sides exchanged views on the programs of cooperation between the OSCE Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the latter informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed that Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with the OSCE Secretariat.
Also, the interlocutors touched upon the opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the OSCE’s program of cooperation with Armenia, and highlighted the implementation of joint projects.
At the request of the OSCE chief, the Armenian FM referred to the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. In particular, he spoke about his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, on Monday in New York, and with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
Both sides positively assessed the relative decrease in tension in recent months. Minister Mnatsakanyan underscored that the Armenian side attaches importance to continued efforts aimed at strengthening the ceasefire and reducing tension. The need for consistent steps to create a climate of trust was also stressed.