News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 27
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
FM: Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with OSCE Secretariat
FM: Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with OSCE Secretariat
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday met with secretary general Thomas Greminger of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in New York.

The sides exchanged views on the programs of cooperation between the OSCE Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the latter informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed that Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with the OSCE Secretariat.

Also, the interlocutors touched upon the opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the OSCE’s program of cooperation with Armenia, and highlighted the implementation of joint projects.

At the request of the OSCE chief, the Armenian FM referred to the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. In particular, he spoke about his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, on Monday in New York, and with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Both sides positively assessed the relative decrease in tension in recent months. Minister Mnatsakanyan underscored that the Armenian side attaches importance to continued efforts aimed at strengthening the ceasefire and reducing tension. The need for consistent steps to create a climate of trust was also stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos