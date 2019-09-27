CC member clarification: Why were Armenian versions of VC and ECHR statements without signatures?

The Armenian versions of the Constitutional Court’s statements submitted to the Parliament, sent to the Venice Commission and the ECHR, maybe were not signed due to the fact that the signatures were in English versions, CC member Alvina Gyulumyan told reporters on Friday.
“The text can be translated into Armenian and attached to the documents as an official translation. The English version, which was sent to the VC and the ECHR, was naturally signed,” she said.
To the question of whether the document sent to the National Assembly really is considered to have legal force, she noted: “The decision by which it was decided to apply to the structures and the proposed issues were outlined has legal force. This decision of the Constitutional Court is posted on the court’s website, this is a procedural decision,” she said.
To the remark that the National Assembly suspects that this document was by no means drawn up by the Constitutional Court, that the members of the Constitutional Court were not aware of all this, Gyulumyan noted: “Personally, I was aware. Everything can be said, but it’s hard to imagine the rationale.”