Armenia FM presents government's broad reform agenda to CoE Secretary General
Armenia FM presents government's broad reform agenda to CoE Secretary General
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan yesterday had a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Minister Mnatsakanyan congratulated Marija Pejčinović Burić once again on assuming office and wished her success in her important mission.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the high-level and effective dialogue between Armenia and the Council of Europe and underscored the mutual willingness to further strengthen the dialogue. In this context, they exchanged views on the 2019-2022 Armenia-Council of Europe Action Plan, viewing it as an effective tool to help implement the priorities set by the Armenian government.

Mnatsakanyan presented the broad reform agenda of the government, the special focus of which is on rule of law, human rights protection, strengthening of democracy and the judiciary. The minister particularly emphasized the cooperation with international partners, particularly the Council of Europe.
This text available in   Հայերեն
