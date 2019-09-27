Parliamentary speaker: Armenia preparing to open embassy in Australia

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia yesterday received Members of the Federal and State Parliaments of Australia John Alexander, Hugh McDermott and Trent Zimmerman.
This is the first visit of the Members of the Federal Parliament of Australia to Armenia and was organized by the Armenian National Committee of Australia. The Australian MPs were escorted by Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia Haig Kaiserian and Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to Australia Kaylar Mikaelian.
Greeting the guests, Ararat Mirzoyan stated that he has high hopes for marked growth of the cooperation between the Parliaments of Armenia and Australia and emphasized that Armenia is closely following the process of official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Parliament of Australia and the fair solution to the Artsakh issue. The parliamentary speaker stated that Armenia’s new government stays true to the peace process and anticipates that its international partners express a position supporting the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.
Mirzoyan also gladly informed the guests that the Armenian government is preparing to open an embassy in Australia.
The guests shared their impressions of their visit to Artsakh, provided details about the activities that are being carried out for recognition of the Armenian Genocide and expressed willingness to support Artsakh.
Head of the Armenia-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group Arman Boshyan, who was attending the meeting, congratulated John Alexander on receiving the “Vachagan Barepasht” state award and Hugh McDermott on receiving the “Gratitude” state award from President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan.