Yerevan State Conservatory Gyumri branch ex-rector arrested

YEREVAN. – The court of general jurisdiction of Shirak province on Friday granted the investigator’s petition for the arrest of Karine Avdalyan, President of the ‘“Renaissance’ International Competition-Festival” NGO. The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Along the lines of the criminal case which the committee is investigating, Avdalyan was charged with large-scale embezzlement, fraud, and falsification of documents.
To note, Karine Avdalyan used to be rector of the Gyumri branch of Yerevan State Conservatory.