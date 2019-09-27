Yerevan State Conservatory Gyumri branch ex-rector arrested

Armenian parliamentary speaker receives Lithuania Ambassador

Armenian economy minister receives IMF delegation

Armenia parliament to have new investigative committee

Karabakh Parliament hosts delegates of Strovolos

Armenian MPs make supplements to bill on totalizators

EU envoy to Armenia: Government is showing will, desire to implement judicial reforms

Parliamentary speaker: Armenia preparing to open embassy in Australia

Armenia-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group visits Armenian theater in Tbilisi (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Armenia FM presents government's broad reform agenda to CoE Secretary General

FM: Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with OSCE Secretariat

Singapore PM to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Saudi Arabia to offer tourist visas

CC member clarification: Why were Armenian versions of VC and ECHR statements without signatures?

PM: Armenia fully defends India's position on Kashmir

Armenia FM discusses Armenia-EU agenda with Federica Mogherini

Armenia Investigative Committee: New questionings to be conducted under Amulsar mine criminal investigation

Farewell ceremony with Jacques Chirac will be held on September 29

Trump’s whistleblower may work for CIA

Armenia PM congratulates Turkmenistan president on Independence Day anniversary

New weapons being designed for Armenia army

Justice Minister on Constitutional Court: It is possible that we will come up with something

Armenian FM and OSCE chair-in-office discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

US senate panel backs increased US assistance to Armenia

French Ambassador: Jacques Chirac was the first French President to pay a state visit to Armenia in 2006

Armenia FM at UN Headquarters in New York, meets with Croatia colleague

Artsakh President receives Cyprus delegation

Armenian tech community will award at WCIT 2019

Azerbaijan suffers another casualty as result of recent sabotage attempt against Karabakh (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Pyongyang says breakthrough in US talks depends on Trump's wisdom and courage

ECHR obliges Azerbaijani authorities to pay EUR 128.5 thousand in case of political prisoners

China marks 70th anniversary: Political trust between Armenia and China is constant, strong (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Only 4 days left for EAEU summit in Yerevan but there are still many uncertainties

PM: Armenia continues to be at high economic growth

Conference on Armenia 2019-2023 judicial, legal reforms strategy kicks off

Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan attends unofficial meeting of BSEC Council of FMs

Armenia FM in New York, addresses Ancient Civilization Forum

German FM warns about threat of wars due to climate change

US widens sanctions against Russia

Russian FM meets with Georgian counterpart in New York

Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence on death of Jacques Chirac

Armenia MOD visits military training camp

Newspaper: Ex-director of Armenia National Security Service: Person who discloses state secret is traitor of nation

PM: We returned to Armenia and heard the wonderful news

Former Armenian MP's son apprehended

Armenia PM delivers speech at UN session, Jacques Chirac passes away, 26.09.2019 digest

Parliament speaker: YSU has been a forge of public-political thought for 100 years

Armenia Constitutional Court confirms Vahe Grigoryan's poor attendance since assumption of position

Armenia's former Prosecutor General on charge filed against him

Delegation of Uzbekistan's national and trade banks visits Armenia Central Bank

ECHR's conclusion regarding execution of court decision by Armenia in case of soldier who died in Karabakh

Lydian Armenia sues Armenian MP, demands AMD 1,000,000

Iranian FM: Rouhani’s refusal to negotiate with Trump is a rational step

His Holiness Karekin II receives leader of Armenian Diocese of Egypt

WCIT 2019 organizers introduce next speakers

Armenia truck drivers forced to pay huge fines at Upper Lars

Karabakh's Conservative Party meets with ARF-D Artsakh Central Committee leaders

Artur Vanetsyan shares new photo

Earthquake hits Istanbul

Newborn dies in Yerevan hospital

Russia to allocate $20 million to Armenia

Armenian PM meets with Indian counterpart

Armenia Security Council Secretary on Constitution, PM being Commander-in-Chief

Khamenei: Iran should no longer trust Europeans

Armenian citizen apprehended for threatening to kill official

Acting NSS head: The goal of military drills has been achieved

Rouhani: Iran is ready to seek immediate ratification of Additional Protocol to Iranian deal

Parliamentary committee gives positive conclusion to bill on raising minimum salaries

Yerevan State University hosts official reception for foreign guests

Armenia FM meets with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs

Border Troops Commander: Protecting the borders of Armenia - protecting the borders of the entire CIS

Armenian General: Adversary provocations and our retaliatory actions are more common for us

Armenia FM delivers remarks at UN Security Council meeting

CIS antiterrorism military exercises’ final phase concludes in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians attends opening of events dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas

Armenia Security Council secretary on National Security Service chief’s dismissal reasons: What PM said is true

Erdogan urges to refrain from accusations of Iran in attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Armenians arrested for producing fake vodka in Istanbul

Israeli President instructs Netanyahu to form coalition

Armenia FM meets his Cyprus and Greece’s counterparts

To complete extension of Armenian Nuclear Power Plant’s operation, it is necessary to extend the loan term

Armen Avetisyan's Golden Palace Hotel in Tsakhkadzor transferred to state

Exports from Armenia to Singapore to be exempt from customs duties

Berlin urges Washington and Tehran to start dialogue without preconditions

French ex-president Jacques Chirac passes away

Armenia, China to extradite wanted persons to each other

WCIT 2019 adds Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh to Distinguished Speakers Series

Armenia PM: We have to transform our economy to technologically advanced, environmentally friendly industry

Armenia PM: Our economy is growing steadily, quite fast

Pompeo: We want a peaceful resolution with the Islamic Republic of Iran

PM: Share of women in senior management positions in Armenia is comparable to EU average

Minister on Vayots Dzor incident and resignation of governor: Life of our officer is very important

Karekin II comments on Prime Minister's statement to 'bring clergy to knees'

Papikyan: Enlargement of communities will continue

Armenian Minister: We can have communities where proportional elections can be held

Delegation led by Lena Nazaryan visits Georgian House of Justice

PM Pashinyan at UN: We have steadfast determination to push forward democracy, reform in Armenia

Artsakh National Assembly receives Australian parliamentarians

US Justice Department intends to launch investigation against Facebook

Nikol Pashinyan, Jens Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership