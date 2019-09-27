News
Zhirayr Sefilyan: Governance in Armenia in deep crisis
Zhirayr Sefilyan: Governance in Armenia in deep crisis
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We and the government aren’t going to let the chaos in Armenia grow further. This is what founding member of the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party Zhirayr Sefilyan told journalists today.

“Armenia is currently in a semi-chaotic situation, and governance is in a deep crisis. However, we and the government aren’t going to let the chaos in Armenia grow further,” he stated and stressed that the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party’s struggle won’t be an armed struggle.

When asked what risk former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan posed to the government, Sefilyan stated the following: “It’s not about Artur Vanetsyan. It’s about the National Security Service, which has been a major obstacle for Armenia for nearly 30 years and has been a hindrance to Armenia’s sovereignty.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
