Zhirayr Sefilyan: Governance in Armenia in deep crisis

We and the government aren’t going to let the chaos in Armenia grow further. This is what founding member of the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party Zhirayr Sefilyan told journalists today.

“Armenia is currently in a semi-chaotic situation, and governance is in a deep crisis. However, we and the government aren’t going to let the chaos in Armenia grow further,” he stated and stressed that the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party’s struggle won’t be an armed struggle.

When asked what risk former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan posed to the government, Sefilyan stated the following: “It’s not about Artur Vanetsyan. It’s about the National Security Service, which has been a major obstacle for Armenia for nearly 30 years and has been a hindrance to Armenia’s sovereignty.”