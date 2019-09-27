EU warns Iran it could withdraw from nuclear deal

The EU privately warned Iran that it would be forced to abandon the nuclear deal in November if Tehran took further steps to suspend its obligations under the agreement, The Guardian reported.

Iran has already taken a number of steps to suspend its obligations, and intends to take another one in November if the US does not lift economic sanctions.

A warning to Iran, previously agreed upon by the three parties (UK, France, Germany) that signed the agreement, was made at a meeting last Wednesday.

The EU has told Iran that it will include Iran’s non-compliance with its obligations in the formal dispute resolution mechanism if the next step of withdrawal is significant.

Iran says it is taking steps in response to US sanctions. Tehran notes that these actions are reversible if Europe begins to fulfill its obligations.

Iran is expected to begin the fourth phase of the suspension of obligations on November 7.

If a dispute settlement mechanism is involved, the parties will have 30 days to prove substantial non-compliance. If necessary, sanctions against Iran will be restored.

Such a move would be a huge blow to the EU, which, after the US withdraw, tried to maintain the deal. The Trump administration is trying to persuade the EU to abandon the deal, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that the attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia was an “awakening” for Europe.

The EU’s warning also came after French President Emmanuel Macron was unable to reach a new agreement between the US and Iran that Washington lifts sanctions and Tehran returns to full compliance with the agreement.

Macron hoped that the shock from the attack on Saudi oil fields, attributed to Iran by both the EU and the US, would force both sides to compromise.

But Washington’s refusal to lift any sanctions before negotiations with Iranian officials, as well as Tehran’s refusal to make any contact before the sanctions are weakened, made Macron’s mission impossible.

On Thursday, speaking to reporters in New York, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the United States to end its policy of maximum pressure in favor of dialogue, logic, and reason.